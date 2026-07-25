Cops trace murder accused through mobile tower location

July 25, 2026

Prasanna of Kollegal had brutally murdered his friend Govinda by crushing his head with a boulder, cutting his penis; incident occurred near a canal on Tumbala-Kempaiahanahundi Road in T.N. Pur

T. Narasipur: Making ample use of technology, T. Narasipur Police have arrested a murder accused, by tracing his mobile location.

Prasanna of Uganipalya, Kollegal taluk in Chamarajanagar, had brutally murdered his friend Govinda of the same village, near a bridge built across a canal on Thumbala-Kempaiahanahundi Road in T. Narasipur on July 22.

He had crushed him to death by dropping a boulder over his head, besides cutting his penis. After committing the murder, he had concealed the body inside the water pipe of the canal bridge. He had later informed Police Control Room over 112, about the murder, either out of fear or as an act of repentance.

Prasanna had also shared details about his native village and address to the Police, followed by the spot, where he had disposed the body of Govinda. Acting swiftly, the Police had traced the body and shifted it to the mortuary of MMC&RI, for post-mortem.

The investigators kept track of the accused and later reached him with the help of the leads gathered about his whereabouts, by accessing his mobile tower location.

During the course of interrogation, the accused has reportedly told the Police, he hacked Govinda to death, in a fit of rage, as the victim caste abused him. To destroy the evidence and mislead the Police, he disposed the body beneath the bridge and cut his penis.

While the accused Prasanna is reiterating caste abuse as the only reason for committing the murder, the investigators are not buying his version. What has made the investigators sceptical about the motive, is accused cutting the penis of the victim.

Police strongly suspect that, murder may be the fallout of either illicit affair or love, which led to a clash between the two.

The investigation is on to ascertain exact reasons behind the murder.