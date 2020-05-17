Corona positive cases touch 50 mark in Mandya

May 17, 2020

Man who had travelled to Kolar tested positive

Mandya: A man (P-1057), who had travelled from Manya district to Kolar for work, has been tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday thus bringing the number of positive cases in the district to 50.

P-1057, a 40-year-old man residing at Kadiwagilu village in Maddur taluk, is working as a Second Division Assistant at a Court in Kolar.

Following lockdown, he had stayed put at his house in the village since one-and-a-half months. As the District Administration had relaxed the lockdown, P-1057 had travelled to Kolar in a two-wheeler along with his friend Abhishek five days ago where he underwent COVID-19 test at the Court premises on Friday. As the test results had come positive, he has been admitted to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru.

Seven persons including his father, mother, wife, brother and sister have been put on quarantine at K. Gurushanthappa General Hospital in Maddur taluk.

Till yesterday, Maddur and Srirangapatna taluks in the district had zero COVID-19 positive cases and as one positive case was confirmed yesterday, Maddur is now off the Green Zone while Srirangapatna is still in the Green Zone.