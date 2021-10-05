Counselling for Nursing Course admission begins
October 5, 2021
  • Document verification and counselling taking place for the first time outside Bengaluru
  • Hundreds of candidates from 4 districts expected to attend the four-day drive in Mysuru

Mysore/Mysuru:  The document verification and counselling for eligible students seeking admission to 3-year GNM Course (Diploma Course in Nursing and Midwifery) under Government quota seats, began at Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) here this morning.

Students from Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar and Kodagu districts are taking part in this verification drive, which is being held at 12 places across the State, including Mysuru, for the first time outside Bengaluru, due to COVID crisis.

Karnataka State Diploma in Nursing Examination Board at Bengaluru is the Authority for selection of students for the course. In Mysuru, the course is offered at Government College of Nursing in MMC&RI premises.

Today, the selection process  for GNM course began with document verification and counselling for first round of selection of candidates who had applied online seeking admission under Government quota seats.

More than 200 students from four districts  attended counselling today. The drive will go on till Oct.9 on all days except tomorrow (Oct. 6), which is a Government holiday on account of Mahalaya Amavasya.

Today, on the first day, students who had secured ranks from 1 to 2,500 in the eligibility test were asked to come for verification of documents. On Oct. 7, the  document verification and counselling will take place for students ranked 2,501 to 5,000; on Oct. 8 for students ranked from 5,001 to 7,500 and on Oct. 9 for students ranked from 7,501 and above.

Students seeking admission are required to bring their original SSLC and PUC marks cards, Study Certificate for having studied in Karnataka for at least 7 years, caste certificate, application fee payment  challan etc.

Other than Bengaluru and Mysuru, the counselling is taking place at Shivamogga, Ballari, Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Hassan, Mangaluru, Hubballi, Koppal, Chitradurga and Bagalkot. The students can call Ph: 080- 26700074 or  26700075 for any clarification or log on to the website: www.ksdneb.org.

