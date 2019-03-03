Couple duped of Rs. 5 lakh on promise of BDA site

Maddur: A couple from Maddur taluk have lodged a complaint with the Kesthur Police accusing a resident of Bengaluru of cheating them Rs. 5 lakh on the promise of allotment of a BDA site at Bengaluru.

T.L. Nanjundaswamy, an employee of Kesthur Primary Agricultural Credit Co-operative (PACC) Bank and his wife T.M. Girija are the couple who have allegedly been cheated.

One Ramachandregowda of Mallanakuppe, who came to PACC Bank under the pretext of seeking loan, introduced himself to Nanjundaswamy saying that he was very close to the Deputy Secretary of Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and that he would help him get a BDA (Bangalore Development Authority) site at Bengaluru.

On Jan. 8, Ramachandregowda, who is currently residing at Manjunathanagara in Bengaluru, met Nanjundaswamy couple and obtained an application for a site in the name of Girija. On Jan.13, he asked the couple to come to Bengaluru as a site has been allotted at Visveswaraya Layout in Ullal Satellite Town, when he gave the couple a fake recommendation letter signed by the CM’s Deputy Secretary.

Later, Ramachandregowda, who visited Kesthur collected Rs. 2 lakh cheque and another cheque for Rs. 3 lakh on different dates, by saying that he had paid the BDA.

Ramachandregowda later demanded the couple Rs. 84,811 more, claiming that the Registration process had been completed. The couple, who suspected something fishy, visited the BDA office and Ramachandregowda’s bluff came to light, following which they lodged a complaint.

