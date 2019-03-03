Pulwama martyr’s wife claims no rift in family
News

Pulwama martyr’s wife claims no rift in family

Mandya:  Kalavathi, wife of martyred Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldier H. Guru, who died during the Pulwama terror attack, claimed that there is no dissent among the family members in connection with the sharing of the compensation money.

Speaking to media persons here yesterday, she denied any rift in the family and asserted they’re not seeking more compensation. An emotional Kalavathi expressed thanks for the support of media during   her moments of distress. She appealed the media not to spread rumours.

Mother of the martyred soldier Chikkolamma, who was also present during the press meet, scotched rumours of family infighting over compensation and denied the rumour of pressurising Kalavathi to marry Guru’s younger brother so that the money stays within the family.

Chikkolamma said there’s no reason for the family to fight as they’re all suffering over losing Guru. ‘We have to console each other. Money will not bring back my son. Some neighbours, envious about the compensation, are spreading rumours,” she said.

She added that Kalavathi was the most loved family member and that they should live as one. Chikkolamma said they would meet Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Monday and Transport Minister D.C. Thammanna to seek a government job for Kalavathi as government promised to do so. Kalavathi’s mother Jayamma was also present at the press meet.

March 3, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching