CM assures to meet demands of journalists

Suttur: “Journalists should come out with unbiased reports on the government’s performance and schemes to reach the common man” opined Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

He was speaking at the two-day 34th Journalists State Conference on Friday.

Kumaraswamy said that the media should function with responsibility with due recognition for truthful substance of news. He opined that journalists should not glorify violence in crime news and added that infotainment should also get weightage.

He assured to discuss with economic experts to set up a Patrakarthara Bhavan in Bengaluru as desired by the scribes. He said that other demands like promoting small newspapers, pension and funds for Welfare Association, protection for scribes, free bus pass for rural journalists and toll-free movement on highways would also be considered.

Centenarian Journalists Dr. Patil Puttappa and H.S. Doreswamy were felicitated on the occasion. DVG Award and Gommata Award were conferred respectively on Journalists Amshi Prasanna Kumar and Eshwar Daithota.

The conference was inaugurated by Suttur Seer Sri Shivaratri Deshikendra Swamiji and Adichunchanagiri Seer Dr. Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji.

District Minister G.T. Devegowda inaugurated an exhibition organised in memory of journalist late Rajashekar Koti.