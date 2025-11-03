Couple, son killed as KSTRC bus hits bike

November 3, 2025

Nanjangud: A couple and their son were killed when a KSRTC bus hit their bike from behind near Chamundi Township in the town yesterday.

The deceased have been identified as Shivamurthy (51), a native of Uddanur village in Chamarajanagar taluk, who was residing at Kumbarakoppal in Mysuru, his wife Chennajamma (46) and son Siddarth (15).

A painter by profession, Shivamurthy, his wife and son, were on their way to Srikanteshwara Temple yesterday and when they were proceeding in front of Chamundi Township at the entrance of Nanjangud, a KSRTC bus, which was proceeding towards Gundlupet from Mysuru, hit the bike from behind killing Siddarth on the spot.

Shivamurthy breathed his last while being shifted to a hospital while his wife Chennajamma succumbed to injuries at the hospital, according to Nanjangud Traffic Police.

Nanjangud Traffic Sub-Inspector Krishnakanth Koli and staff, reached the spot, conducted mahazar, seized both the vehicles involved in the accident besides registering a case.

Post-mortem was conducted and the bodies were handed over to the family members.

Nanjangud Traffic Police are investigating.