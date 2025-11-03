Regional Children’s Science Congress begins

November 3, 2025

84 toppers from 84 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas attend

Mysore/Mysuru: A five-day Hyderabad region Regional Children’s Science Congress, organised by PM Shri Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya and co-ordinated by Mysuru Navodaya Vidyalaya, began at Vijnana Bhavan in Manasagangothri campus in city this morning.

The event is being held to foster curiosity, creativity and scientific inquiry among young, talented students.

As many as 84 tenth standard toppers from 84 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas from Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Central and Middle Andaman etc. are taking part in the Science Congress.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the event, former University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor and National Academia of Science India Chairperson Prof. K.S. Rangappa said, “More than politicians, there is a need for scientists, economic experts, doctors and engineers for the development of the country.”

Pointing out that the country needs intelligent students as without them the country cannot progress, Prof. Rangappa said, “Prominence to intelligent students in very important and without science, no country can survive.”

He then told the students that it is them who lead the nation and every country chose such type of students. “A country can grow only when there are bureaucrats, top scientists and engineers. Science is growing very fast. Imagine how a computer is being used now which was in a room in 1980s. This shows how science is growing as science can make great changes,” he added.

Pointing out that science is not a bed of roses, he said that the need of the hour is quality skilled scientists for the country besides stating that the lifespan of human beings has increased because of science.

“The knowledge we have in our country is not there in any other country. We have great culture and there is a need to develop it and hence encouragement is being given to science in the country,” he added.

Retired ISRO Scientist Prof. V. Jaganath, who was the guest of honour, also spoke.

As part of the Regional Children’s Science Congress, students will be taken to The National Institute of Engineering (NIE) today (Nov. 3), they will be visiting MyMUL tomorrow (Nov. 4), All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) and the Anthropology Museum on Nov. 5, CFTRI on Nov. 6 and Defence Food Research Laboratory (DFRL), a DRDO lab in city, on Nov. 7.

Deputy Commissioner at Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) Regional Office Hyderabad Abhijit Bera, Assistant Commissioner (Academic) at NVS Regional Office Hyderabad S.P. Borse and others were present.