Car plunges into VC Canal; driver escapes unhurt
November 3, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: A car veered off the road and fell into a VC Canal near B. Yarahalli in Mandya taluk around 4.30 am today. The incident occurred when Krishna, a resident of Kallahalli in Mandya, was driving through the area.

According to preliminary reports, the accident was caused by a narrow road and a lack of protective barriers. Fortunately, Krishna managed to exit the vehicle immediately and escaped without injury.

Fire and Emergency Services personnel rushed to the spot and lifted the car from the canal. Mandya Rural Police Station have registered a case.

