Retaining walls along Kapila, Cauvery Riverbanks: MLC seeks Rs. 500 crore from 16th Finance Commission
News

Retaining walls along Kapila, Cauvery Riverbanks: MLC seeks Rs. 500 crore from 16th Finance Commission

November 3, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: MLC K. Shivakumar has submitted a formal proposal to the 16th Finance Commission, requesting Rs. 500 crore in financial assistance to construct retaining walls along vulnerable stretches of the Kapila and Cauvery riverbanks in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar.

In his submission, Shivakumar highlighted the recurring hardships faced by residents of Nanjangud, T. Narasipur and Kollegal taluks, especially during monsoon season and whenever water is released from Kabini dam.

“These rivers overflow and inundate nearby settlements, forcing poor agricultural labourers and small farmers to evacuate their homes for one to two months, along with their families and livestock,” he noted.

Villages such as Mullur, Hale Annahalli, Harale, Saragur, Danagere, Sathegala and Yadamuri in Kollegal taluk, along with several others in Mysuru district, are among the worst affected. The displacement, Shivakumar said, causes immense distress and disrupts livelihoods and children’s education.

To address this, the proposal recommends constructing retaining walls along stretches measuring 2.5 to 3.5 km each in Nanjangud and T. Narasipur and 6 km in Kollegal taluk on both sides of the riverbed.

“These protective structures will safeguard habitations from seasonal flooding, prevent soil erosion and ensure long-term stability for communities that have suffered for decades,” he said.

He urged the Finance Commission to consider the request under appropriate provisions, emphasising that the intervention would significantly enhance flood management, rural resilience, and sustainable livelihood protection in the region.

