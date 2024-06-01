Court denies anticipatory bail to Bhavani Revanna

June 1, 2024

Bengaluru: The Special Court for People’s Representatives denied anticipatory bail to Prajwal’s mother, Bhavani Revanna yesterday. She had been issued a notice to appear before the SIT for questioning on June 1 (today).

Bhavani is also an accused in the kidnapping case registered by the son of a victim of sexual assault at the K.R. Nagar police station in Mysuru district.

Referring to the statements of the victim, her sister and witnesses produced by the prosecution to corroborate Bhavani’s specific overt role, Judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat of the Special Court for People’s Representatives said the prosecution made out a prima facie case in which Bhavani is not entitled for anticipatory bail.

Referring to the materials produced by Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) B.N. Jagadeesha, the Court noted that the victim had run away from the farmhouse of accused No. 7, Rajagopal, where she was confined and threatened with death or grievous hurt to her son. This indicated that the victim was abducted and kept under detention, the Court said.

The accused, Satish Babanna, took the victim, saying ‘Revanna Sahebru’ was calling but instead reached Bhavani’s house in K.R. Nagar, where Bhavani hurled abuses at the victim and asked Satish to take her to a secluded place. The victim stated to the Magistrate under Section 164 of CrPC that she was detained at the farmhouse, it added.

The materials also disclosed that Satish took away the victim’s mobile phone and disposed it at Bhavani’s behest. The prosecution has invoked Section 120-B of IPC (conspiracy), which would be considered circumstantial evidence and has made out a strong prima facie case, it said.