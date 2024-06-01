LS: BJP workers pray for Modi, Yaduveer’s victory

June 1, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: With just three days left for the counting for votes to constitute the 18th Lok Sabha (LS) for which the polling concluded today, the BJP workers in city offered special pujas at Sri Karyasiddhi Veeranjaneya Swamy Temple, near Gun House, praying for victory of BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mysuru-Kodagu NDA candidate Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, this morning.

The party workers held the portraits of PM Modi, former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra and Yaduveer Wadiyar while the temple priest performed the puja rituals.

Later, speaking to the mediapersons, MLA T.S. Srivatsa said the special puja was being organised to pray for the victory of the party, PM Modi and Yaduveer.

“It is important that PM Modi-led BJP returns to power for the welfare of the country. Not only PM Modi, we have also prayed for the victory of Yaduveer Wadiyar from Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha Constituency. While the counting will be held on June 4, we are confident of emerging victorious,” he added.

Former Corporators B.V. Manjunath and Parthasarathy, BJP leaders Jogi Manju, Manjunath and others were present on the occasion.