Coronavirus Update, COVID-19, News

Covid-19: CFTRI conducts Phase-2 study on sero-surveillance

February 18, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: In continuation of Covid-19 related activities, the CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) has conducted Phase-2 pan-CSIR study on sero-surveillance. 

The study was conducted in collaboration with CSIR- Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB), New Delhi. 

The study aimed at covering the large population size across CSIR laboratories pan India to assess the sustained immune status of an individual and the extent of herd immunity achieved. 

The outcome of the study shall help in formulating Covid-19 vaccine guidelines across the country. 

This phenome India pan-CSIR sero-surveillance was conducted over a period of four days from Feb.4 in the Institute, and open to all CFTRI students, staff and their family members. 

The programme was inaugurated by Dr. Sridevi Annapurna Singh, Director, CSIR-CFTRI. 

Project leader Dr. Prakash M. Halami and members Dr. S.P. Muthukumar, Dr. P.V. Ravindra and Dr. M. Gopinath, Dr. Avilash S. Rani (CFTRI Doctor) and volunteers were present. 

