Major C.G. Rohith promoted as Lieutenant Colonel

February 18, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Major Cheranda Ganapathy Rohith, a resident of Bogadi in Mysuru, has been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel on Feb. 15.

He has been serving in the Indian Army (AMC) and at present, he is serving as an Administrative Officer with Military Hospital, Wellington. An alumnus of SBRR Mahajana Pre-University College, he graduated from Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), Mysuru. Hailing from Ponnampet in Kodagu, he is the son of C.M. Ganapathy and Prema Ganapathy.