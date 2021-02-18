Yaduveer’s Bherunda Foundation to help conservation of Hallikar and Amrit Mahal breeds

February 18, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The titular head of Mysore Royal family, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has promised all assistance and co-operation from the Bherunda Foundation for the conservation of Hallikar and Amrit Mahal cow breeds.

The Amrit Mahal is one of the two breeds, along with Hallikar, which have received the royal patronage and care from the erstwhile Vijayanagar Kingdom, Sultans and Princely State of Mysore through conservation and development.

Yaduveer stated this after meeting Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan at the Palace here yesterday.

The duo discussed in detail about the conservation of Hallikar and Amrit Mahal cow breeds that have gone extinct.

Yaduveer said as much as 45,000 acres of Gomala land had been reserved for the development of Amrit Mahal breed. There have been instances of using these cows to drive away enemies during war. The State Government deserves appreciation for implementing Anti-Cow Slaughter Act to preserve cows. This would help in the conservation of the breeds in extinct, he added.

The Minister said the Government proposes to grow fodder on 5,000 acres in Amrit Mahal Kaval as part of conservation plan.