COVID-19 safety measures: CM to hold meeting this evening

March 29, 2021

Bengaluru: With COVID-19 positive cases rising by the day in the State after a lull of couple of months, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will be holding a special meeting with Ministers, Commissioners and other top officials of all the concerned Departments at his home office ‘Krishna’ this evening to discuss additional and immediate measures to be taken for stemming the spread of the deadly virus.

The meeting, apart from discussing additional COVID-19 measures, is also likely to deliberate on promoting first to ninth standard students to the next class without exams, enhancement and speeding up of vaccination drive, restriction on cinema halls, marriage halls, indoor functions and other issues.

The meeting will be attended by Home, Revenue, Education, Health and other Department Ministers and officials.

The meeting assumes significance in the light of COVID-19 cases crossing 3,000 mark in the State for the first time after there was subsidence in the pandemic since September last.

Ahead of today’s meeting, Health and Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar met Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday.

Dr. Sudhakar is said to have told the Home Minister that Hospitals would be again under stress with increased load if cases rose.

Even the Technical Advisory Committee has said that people were becoming lax about COVID-19 appropriate behaviour such as wearing of face masks, following of physical distancing and maintenance of hand hygiene.

Meanwhile, the asymptomatic positivity rate, however continues to remain at 0.8 percent.