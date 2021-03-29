Devotees witness Teppotsava at Kapila River

March 29, 2021

Nanjangud: As part of Dodda Jathre, the Teppotsava of Lord Srikanteshwaraswamy was held in a grand manner on the banks of Kapila River flowing through the temple town of Nanjangud on Sunday night.

After the performance of all customary pujas and rituals to the deities Srikanteshwaraswamy and Parvati in the temple, a team of priests led by Nagachandra Dikshit brought the Utsavamurti of the deities on a specially decorated ‘Pallakki’, to the banks of Kapila. Later the Utsavamurti of Srikanteshwara and Goddess Parvati were installed in a coracle and set afloat in Kapila river (three rounds), amidst thunderous applause by the huge crowd of devotees.

Prasada was distributed to the devotees after Teppotsava.

The temple EO Ravindra, AEO Venkatesh Prasad, Priests Saptarushi Jois, Neelkanta Jois and others were present.