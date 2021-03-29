No plan to promote students without exam: Suresh Kumar
No plan to promote students without exam: Suresh Kumar

March 29, 2021

Bengaluru: Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar yesterday has clarified that they have not yet taken any decision to promote school students without conducting examination.

Health Minister S. Sudhakar had earlier stated that students will be promoted without exams and he will discuss the matter with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Monday. After this news was telecasted by the media yesterday, rumours were abound that Class 1 to 9 school students will be promoted without conducting exams.

Issuing a clarification yesterday, Minister S. Suresh Kumar said, “Education Department is mulling on conducting exams this year. We have  not yet taken any decision to cancel the exams. I will discuss this issue with the Health Minister and take the final call in the next few days.”

