HC orders Tahsildar to survey Madikeri Gaddige land

March 29, 2021

Bengaluru/ Madikeri: The Karnataka High Court has directed Madikeri Tahsildar to conduct a survey of 19.86 acres of the area where Raja’s Tomb (Gaddige) is situated at Mahadevpet near Madikeri.

A Division Bench, headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, was hearing the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by J.S. Virupakshaiah, a former State Information Commissioner. It might be mentioned here that Virupakshaiah had even filed a PIL regarding the pathetic state of Madikeri Fort and had drawn the attention of the High Court contending that the Fort and Palace premises are heritage sites, dating back to more than three centuries and have been grossly neglected.

In his PIL on Gaddige, Virupakshaiah alleged that there are several encroachments in the historical tomb area. Rajara Gaddige is one of the tourist attractions in Kodagu and tourists who visit Abbey falls will pass Rajara Gaddige en route to it. However, it is in deplorable condition owing to the negligence of the Government and encroachment of land by local residents and vested interests.

Encroachments galore

Initially, the Gaddige had 19.86 acres of land. However, the land has been encroached. Some have even built houses on the encroached land. Even a Government building has come up on the Gaddige land. The Gaddige area has become land for immoral activities in the evening.

Hearing the petitioner, the High Court directed the Tahsildar to visit the Gaddige with a view to ascertain the present condition of the tomb. The Bench said the Tahsildar has to ascertain in the report whether there are any encroachments. The Bench has also directed the Tahsildar to prepare a sketch of the entire land and point out encroachments, if any. The Tahsildar has been directed to submit the survey report within six weeks.

Also, the High Court has directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the Centre to file affidavits stating whether the Raja’s tomb is an ancient monument and is of national importance. It asked the State Government to consider whether powers, under Section 19 of the Karnataka Ancient and Historical Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act 1961, should be exercised for the declaration of the protected area.

Deep-rooted history

The Rajara Gaddige situated in a hilly region at Mahadevpet has been built in such a way that it can be seen from all the four directions. They have been built in Mohammedan style with tombs at the centre and turrets at the corners. Nandi figures are carved on top of the corners.

The entrance of the tombs has carvings too. Lord Shiva is placed and worshipped inside the tomb since the king was Hindu. There are three tombs built for the royal dynasty. The central tomb which is the largest among the three is of Kodava king Doddaveerarajendra and his wife Mahadeviamma. The right tomb is built by Chikkaveerarajendra for his father Lingarajendra in 1820.

The left tomb belongs to Veerarajendra’s guru Rudrappa built in 1834. Closer to the tombs is the burial place of the two brave royal officials Biddanda Bopu — Bopu Dandanayaka — and his son Biddanda Somaiah who sacrificed their life fighting with Tipu Sultan. In fact, Doddaveerarajendra had erected a plaque in the memory his soldiers in 1779.