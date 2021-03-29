Museum plans: Minister visits Kuvempu’s ‘Udayaravi’ house
News

Museum plans: Minister visits Kuvempu’s ‘Udayaravi’ house

March 29, 2021

Mysuru: Days after BJP leader and former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna wrote to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Mysuru District Minister S.T. Somashekar to take urgent measures to convert the 85-year-old house of Poet Laureate and Jnanpith awardee Kuvempu (K.V. Puttappa) in city into a Museum, Tourism, Ecology and Environment Minister C.P. Yogeeshwar visited Kuvempu’s house in VV Mohalla last evening to have a formal discussion with the family members. 

The Minister met Kuvempu’s daughter Tarini and son-in-law Prof. K. Chidananda Gowda, former VC of Kuvempu University and held closed-door discussion in this regard. The house was built in Vani Vilas Mohalla in 1936. Kuvempu penned some of his best works in this house, which he named ‘Udayaravi’ (Rising Sun).

Without revealing much about the discussion he had with Kuvempu’s family, Yogeeshwar told reporters later that the Poet Laureate spent most of his time inside the house and the structure worked as a muse for Kuvempu to pen some of the best literary gems in Kannada. “We have to preserve the house for the next generation so that along with his literary works, his lifestyle and the place where he lived becomes memorable,” he said. 

The plan to convert the house into a Museum was mooted in 2017 and officials of the Kannada and Culture Department discussed the same with the family members of Kuvempu. 

Mentioning about this project, the Minister said that the plan is not active now. “I will discuss the issue with CM Yediyurappa and District Minister Somashekar and will take the project forward. This is my first visit to Mysuru and will inform about the plans as they take shape,” he added. 

Karnataka Exhibition Authority Chairman Hemanth Kumar Gowda and others accompanied the Minister. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching