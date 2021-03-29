Mysuru Music Varsity inks MoU with Sri Sathya Sai University
March 29, 2021

Plans to share expertise, promote Indian classical art forms

Mysore/Mysuru: Karnataka State Dr. Gangubai Hangal (KSGH) Music and Performing Arts University, Mysuru and Sri Satya Sai University for Human Excellence, Muddenahalli, Tumakuru, recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote more effective use of each of their resources, knowledge, skills, competency and expertise to provide enhanced opportunities exclusively in the area of Music and Performing Arts.

Prof. Nagesh V. Bettakote, Vice-Chancellor, Music University and B.N. Narasimha Murthy exchanged the MoU on behalf of Sri Sathya Sai University at Sai University Campus. Both the Universities have decided to institute the following Gold Medals and Awards for the students of Music University: Sri Sathya Sai Excellence Gold Medal for topper in Bachelor in Performing Arts and Best Outgoing boy and girl student, Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai Gold Medal for topper in Master’s in Performing Arts and Best Outgoing boy and girl student.

Special awards and endowments were also announced: Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai Special Gold Medal and Cash Award of Rs. 10,000 for Best Outgoing Student among all the programmes and top performer of the Music University. Sri Sathya Sai University sponsors deposits to constitute the Gold Medals and Awards with a sum of Rs.1.20 lakh per scheme of award. A sum of Rs. 6 lakh will be deposited for this purpose.

Sri Sathya Sai University shall sponsor students’ education and their fees from various schemes recommended by Music University at the cost of Rs. 15,000 per student on annual basis every academic year. The number students for Scholarship scheme shall be jointly                                               decided by both Universities at the beginning of every academic year. Both Universities intend to cooperate, collaborate and focus their efforts to revive and promote Indian Music and Performing Arts.

