COVID-19 subvariant JN.1 scare- No curbs for Christmas, New Year but stay cautious: DC

December 20, 2023

Union Health Minister holds meeting with all State Governments; monitors cases uptick

Mysore/Mysuru: Even as Karnataka has decided to enhance testing and Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) of positive cases in preparation for a potential resurgence of COVID-19, driven by the JN.1 subvariant prevalent in neighbouring Kerala, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra has clarified that there will be no restrictions for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Nevertheless, Dr. Rajendra has appealed to people to exercise caution if infected and be mindful of the potential for disease spread. “Currently, no restrictions are in place for the upcoming Christmas and New Year celebrations. However, individuals aged 60 and above are required to wear masks as a mandatory precaution. If anyone is infected, it is imperative to refrain from moving around and adhere to strict isolation at home,” Dr. Rajendra told Star of Mysore this morning.

The District Administration is well-prepared to handle any unforeseen circumstances, with a focus on specialised care, including provisions for hospital beds, ICUs, MICUs and Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) generation and supply. District health officials are checking the status of PSA plants, LMO plants, ICU ventilators, oxygen cylinders, oxygen concentrators, medical gas pipeline and equipment in ICU.

Dr. Rajendra reassured “Patients, especially those with comorbidities, requiring medical attention can be admitted to hospitals without unnecessary panic. Individuals exhibiting symptoms should promptly undergo swab tests at the designated hospitals identified by the District Administration.”

One death in Karnataka

Reports said that, a 64-year-old man, who tested positive for COVID-19, passed away on Dec. 15 in Karnataka. The patient, who had pre-existing health conditions, presented symptoms including breathlessness, cough, fatigue and loss of appetite.

Upon evaluation, a chest X-ray unveiled a severe lower respiratory tract infection. Subsequently, the patient, confirmed positive for COVID-19, was promptly transferred to an isolation ward and provided Non-Invasive Ventilation (NIV) support.

Despite receiving a comprehensive treatment regimen comprising antibiotics, anti-virals, antihistamines, steroids and unfractionated heparin (UFH), the patient’s condition deteriorated. Hospital records indicate that he succumbed to severe COVID pneumonia, heart failure and cardiogenic shock. The death, however, is not mentioned in the Karnataka Health Department’s daily COVID-19 abstract yet.

2,041 active cases in Kerala: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare convened a meeting with all State Governments via video conferencing this morning. The meeting was chaired by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Union Ministers S.P. Singh Baghel, Bharati Pravin Pawar, Health Secretary Sudhanshu Pant, Secretary Department of Health Research Dr Rajiv Bahl and Dr. V.K. Paul, Member, (Health), NITI Aayog, were also part of the meeting.

During the meeting, Mandaviya stressed it was important to remain alert and be prepared against new and emerging strains of Covid-19. He called for the need for joint efforts between the Centre and States to ensure efficient management of the virus. “Let us undertake mock drills once every three months at both Central and State levels and share best practices,” he said.

India today saw an uptick in COVID-19 cases, with 614 fresh infections recorded in the past 24 hours, the highest since May 21, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

Kerala has recorded 292 new COVID-19 infections and three fatalities in the last 24 hours. According to the Ministry website, 292 of the 341 COVID-19 infections recorded countrywide until 8 am today were from Kerala, bringing the State’s active cases to 2,041.