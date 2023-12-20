Brand Mysuru Fest in city from Jan. 26, 2024
News, Top Stories

Brand Mysuru Fest in city from Jan. 26, 2024

December 20, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The Brand Mysuru Fest, to be held on Jan. 26, 27 and 28, 2024, at the Open Air Theatre in Manasagangothri campus, promises to be a vibrant celebration, uniting locals and visitors alike in a joyous exploration of Mysuru region’s rich cultural tapestry and global allure.

Announcing this during a meeting at Jaladarshini Guest House in city last evening, Mysuru District In-charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa highlighted Mysuru’s global reputation and brand value. 

To effectively promote Mysuru’s brand value, the logo and taglines must be extensively used to promote Mysuru’s picturesque attractions and famous products. To showcase the cultural beauty, heritage, tourism potential and pride of Mysuru, he announced that all Government organisations in the district, aided institutions and private sectors will extensively use the newly unveiled logo with the tagline ‘Our Heritage, Your Destination’ and mascot ‘Gajju.’

Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, who also spoke, outlined the diverse cultural programmes planned for Brand Mysuru Fest, including ‘Nagari’, ‘Dollu’ and ‘Bharatanatyam’ performances by top art troupes portraying Mysuru’s rich heritage. The event will also feature ‘Chitrasanthe’ for both children and adults, a flea market and a food fair selling globally renowned local products of Mysuru under one roof. Other attractions include a fashion show, kite festival and rock band performances.

To ensure a seamless experience for tourists and spectators, Dr. Rajendra emphasised the importance of a proper parking system, public toilet facilities and round-the-clock cleanliness at the event venue.

Joint Director of Tourism Department M.K. Savitha highlighted the initiative to promote Mysuru tourism through the use of the logo, mascot and souvenirs released in the Brand Mysuru competition.

Identified locations for the installation of Mysuru’s new logo and mascot ‘Gajju’ include Police barricades, signal boards and Police chowkis.

READ ALSO  Mysuru exceeds jab target by 126 percent

The meeting was attended by prominent District-level officials and stakeholders, including Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar, Commissioner of Mysuru Urban Development Authority G.T. Dinesh Kumar, Commissioner of Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage A. Devaraju, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) M. Muthuraj, Assistant Director of Department of Information and Public Relations T.K. Harish Kumar, Mysore Palace Board Deputy                                                         Director T.S. Subramanya, President of Mysuru Hotel Owners Association C. Narayanagowda, President of Mysore Chamber of Commerce and Industry K.B. Lingaraju, President of Federation of Organisations and Associations of Mysuru (FOAM) B.S. Prashanth, Mysore Merchants Association President Anand, Mysore Travels Association President J.P. Urs, Javaji Hotel Group’s J. Bapuji and others.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching