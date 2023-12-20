Brand Mysuru Fest in city from Jan. 26, 2024

December 20, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The Brand Mysuru Fest, to be held on Jan. 26, 27 and 28, 2024, at the Open Air Theatre in Manasagangothri campus, promises to be a vibrant celebration, uniting locals and visitors alike in a joyous exploration of Mysuru region’s rich cultural tapestry and global allure.

Announcing this during a meeting at Jaladarshini Guest House in city last evening, Mysuru District In-charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa highlighted Mysuru’s global reputation and brand value.

To effectively promote Mysuru’s brand value, the logo and taglines must be extensively used to promote Mysuru’s picturesque attractions and famous products. To showcase the cultural beauty, heritage, tourism potential and pride of Mysuru, he announced that all Government organisations in the district, aided institutions and private sectors will extensively use the newly unveiled logo with the tagline ‘Our Heritage, Your Destination’ and mascot ‘Gajju.’

Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, who also spoke, outlined the diverse cultural programmes planned for Brand Mysuru Fest, including ‘Nagari’, ‘Dollu’ and ‘Bharatanatyam’ performances by top art troupes portraying Mysuru’s rich heritage. The event will also feature ‘Chitrasanthe’ for both children and adults, a flea market and a food fair selling globally renowned local products of Mysuru under one roof. Other attractions include a fashion show, kite festival and rock band performances.

To ensure a seamless experience for tourists and spectators, Dr. Rajendra emphasised the importance of a proper parking system, public toilet facilities and round-the-clock cleanliness at the event venue.

Joint Director of Tourism Department M.K. Savitha highlighted the initiative to promote Mysuru tourism through the use of the logo, mascot and souvenirs released in the Brand Mysuru competition.

Identified locations for the installation of Mysuru’s new logo and mascot ‘Gajju’ include Police barricades, signal boards and Police chowkis.

The meeting was attended by prominent District-level officials and stakeholders, including Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar, Commissioner of Mysuru Urban Development Authority G.T. Dinesh Kumar, Commissioner of Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage A. Devaraju, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) M. Muthuraj, Assistant Director of Department of Information and Public Relations T.K. Harish Kumar, Mysore Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya, President of Mysuru Hotel Owners Association C. Narayanagowda, President of Mysore Chamber of Commerce and Industry K.B. Lingaraju, President of Federation of Organisations and Associations of Mysuru (FOAM) B.S. Prashanth, Mysore Merchants Association President Anand, Mysore Travels Association President J.P. Urs, Javaji Hotel Group’s J. Bapuji and others.