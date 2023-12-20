Millets offer solutions to present health issues: District Minister

December 20, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Social Welfare and District In-charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa said “The millets grown in organic farming method that ensure nutritious diet have proven helpful in finding solutions to the present health-related issues.”

He was speaking after inaugurating three-day Siridhanya Sambhrama, The Millet Diversity Festival (Millet Mela), organised by Sahaja Samrudha in association with Department of Agriculture, SWISSAID and Research Institute of Organic Agriculture (FiBl), under the CROPS4HD (Consumption of Resilient Orphan Crops for Healthier Diets) Project, at Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry in city yesterday.

Emphasising on the signi-ficance of organic farming and millets cultivation, Dr. Maha-devappa said “Owing to demand from people, the Government is encouraging organic farming method and cultivation of millets. Departments of Agriculture and Horticulture have been providing subsidy to grow millets in organic farming method in 10,000 acres in every district. The farmers should come forward to grow millets without using fertilisers rich in chemicals. The Government has also chalked out programmes for stocking, processing and market for millets. The organisations and farmer associations should also encourage organic farming and create awareness.”

Millets can also be grown in arid lands with less water facility. Millets which are even environment and health oriented are beneficial for the next generation. As International Year of Millets is being observed, the Self-Help Groups (SHG), Farmers Producer Company and farmers involved in conservation of millet species should encourage the cultivation of millets, he said.

Film actor Akshatha Panda-vapura released the book ‘Poushtika Paka’ brought out by Sahaja Samrudha. Joint Director of Agriculture Dr. B.S. Chandrashekar, Millet Conservator from Belagavi Praveen Hebballi, Director of Devdanya Farmers Producer Company Savithri Kodli, Millet Conservator from Haveri Veerabhadraiah Hiremath, Director of Sahaja Samrudha G. Krishna Prasad, Anitha Reddy, K.S. Manju of Sahaja Seeds and others were present. The Millet Mela is open to public today and tomorrow from 10 am to 8 pm.