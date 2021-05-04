Santhepet shops re-open following alternate-day rule

May 4, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The Santhepet area in the heart of the Central Business District, which was completely shut down by the authorities for two days due to non-compliance of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and other guideline violations, re-opened today to a new rule introduced by the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), which allows permitted shops on the left side of roads in the area to open on one day and those on the right the next day, on alternate-day basis.

Fearing that Santhepet area, including a few shops near the Dufferin Clock Tower, are turning into COVID-19 hotspots due to non-compliance of COVID protocols and other guidelines, the MCC authorities had ordered shutting of Santhepet on Sunday and prepared a list of provision and other essentials shops in the area which can only offer home delivery services.

But the traders, resenting the MCC’s decision, met the MCC Commissioner at her Office and held a meeting during which Commissioner Shilpa Nag proposed alternate-day rule for permitted shops with a set of new rules and regulations, according to which shops on left side of the roads in the area can open on one day and those on the right the next day. The traders agreed to the Commissioner’s suggestion and also assured on strict compliance of COVID-19 guidelines and other rules and regulations.

Following yesterday’s successful meeting, permitted traders and shop owners on one side of the road in Santhepet area opened this morning by following all regulations that they had agreed to at yesterday’s meeting. However, this alternate-day rule is applicable only for shops coming under Santhepet area. But shops along other roads in the vicinity, such as Jaganmohan Palace Road, are allowed to open as usual from 6 am to 12 noon by following all COVID-19 guidelines.

MCC Assistant Commissioner Manjunath, AEE Mruthyunjaya, Health Inspectors Rajeshwari Bai, Environment Engineer Yogesh and other officials visited Santhepet area this morning and inspected the compliance of new set of rules and COVID guidelines.