COVID hits highway toll collection

July 19, 2020

10 employees of Nanjangud Toll Plaza test positive

Mysore/Mysuru: In view of rising number of Corona cases in Mysuru district with few positive cases detected at toll collection plaza itself, the toll collection at Nanjangud Toll Plaza near Kadakola located on National Highway-766 has been suspended since the last four days.

Every day, over 40,000 vehicles traverse this stretch of highway. As many as 10 staff members of Nanjangud Toll Plaza have been tested positive and as a result, toll collection has been halted from the last four days.

Ever since the toll collection was started on Dec. 9, 2019, local residents, farmers and other organisations have been opposing this, as the road is their only lifeline to move their agricultural and horticultural produce to APMC markets, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Over 200 farmers staged protest at the K.N. Hundi Toll Plaza opposing the toll collection, as soon as authorities started collecting toll tax on this highway.

Travellers on this stretch of road also allege that this highway has been built unscientifically with too many number of road humps, as a result of which hundreds of lost their lives.

Finally, the pandemic has been successful at halting the toll collection at Nanjangud Toll Plaza, which farmers protests and agitations could not accomplish ever since it was operational.