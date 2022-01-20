COVID positivity rate may go up by 4,000 to 4,500 daily: District Minister

January 20, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: “There is information that COVID positivity rate may go up by 4,000 to 4,500 cases every day in Mysuru in the first week of February,” said District Minister S.T. Somashekar.

He was speaking on the sidelines of free books distribution function held at Kiru Rangamandira in Kalamandira premises this morning.

The District Minister also said that the weekend and night curfews, imposed across the State was not the unilateral decision taken by him or by the Chief Minister but was imposed after consulting experts, Cabinet members and public. The CM will decide on continuing or lifting the curbs on Friday, he said.

The Minister symbolically distributed free books to five Schools and Colleges at the event.

Kannada Book Authority Administrative Officer K.B. Kiran Singh, speaking on the occasion said that free books will be distributed to 198 Schools and Colleges in eight districts — Mysuru, Mandya, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagalur, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan and Udupi — under Mysuru Division.

Pointing out that similar distribution programme was held in Bengaluru Division earlier, he said that the free distribution of books that are purchased from Publishers every year was now being held in Mysuru Division.

Kannada Book Authority Chairman Dr. M.N. Nandeesh Hanche said that the Authority purchases books worth Rs. 1 crore from the publishers and distributes the same to institutions across the State, which was earlier limited only to Bengaluru Division.

Pointing out that the Government has not provided grants for book purchase since five years, he said that if the Government provides grant, the distribution scheme could be taken up more effectively across the State.

Mayor Sunanda Palanetra, MLAs L. Nagendra and Niranjan Kumar, MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, Zilla Panchayat CEO A.M. Yogesh and others were present.