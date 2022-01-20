Nandini ghee adulteration racket case: Hunt on to nab prime accused: SP Chethan
January 20, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The Police are continuing their search operation to trace and nab the two absconding prime accused in the Nandini ghee adulteration racket that was busted in the outskirts of city last month, said Superintendent of Police (SP) R. Chethan.

He said that seven persons have been arrested in the case as of now and the Mysuru South Rural Police, who are investigating the case have continued their search operation to nab two prime accused, who are still at large.

The SP further said that the accused, after manufacturing the adulterated Nandini ghee, were selling the same to many shops.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the adulterated ghee was also being sold online. The complete information regarding this will be known only after the arrest of the two prime accused, the SP added.

