COVID safety: MCC embarks on mega sanitisation of Marketplaces in city centre

June 25, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: After ordering closure of five major Markets in the city centre for four days starting from today as a measure to check the spread of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) began its task in right earnest by taking up cleaning works in the premises of Shivarampet, Santhepet, Mannars, Boti Bazar (Mutton Market) and Devaraja Markets this morning.

However, following a request from fruit and vegetable vendors of Devaraja Market, the MCC has permitted them to continue with their business till tomorrow (June 26) afternoon in order to enable them to clear their stocks or temporarily shift to elsewhere, as fruits and vegetables are perishable commodities.

During the four-day closure of the Marketplaces, the MCC will wholly water clean, sanitise, disinfect and fumigate the entire premises using men, liquids and machinery, as a safety measure in keeping with the guidelines issued by the Government to stop the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Following the closure order, all shops, commercial establishments and other business enterprises in Shivarampet area, Devaraja Market, Mannar’s Market in Shivarampet, Santhepet and Boti Bazar remained shut. The shops will re-open on Monday.