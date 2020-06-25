Mysuru District reports first COVID-19 death

June 25, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru District reported its first COVID-19 death late on Tuesday. An 87-year-old man, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mysuru, succumbed to the virus. The man hailed from Bengaluru and his daughter was staying in an apartment in Mysuru.

According to the authorities from the District Administration, the deceased was undergoing treatment for respiratory complications at the private hospital. Reports said that as the senior citizen was unwell, his daughter brought him to Mysuru and on suggestions from the relatives, she took him to a private hospital doctor in K.R. Nagar on June 15.

Due to complications, he was shifted to a private hospital in Mysuru on June 22 where he died, said District Health Officer Dr. Venkatesh. Authorities collected throat swab samples and sent them for testing as it is mandatory. The result has come positive for COVID-19. His last rites were performed as per ICMR protocol.

It may be mentioned here that a man, who had recovered from COVID-19, died in May after being discharged from the hospital. He had several other co-morbidities and his death was not considered as a COVID death as he had tested negative and was discharged from the hospital.

Meanwhile, Mysuru District recorded seven fresh COVID-19 cases yesterday. With new cases, active cases increased to 76 as 10 persons recovered and were discharged. In yesterday’s list of positives, three are from institutional quarantine and four are from home quarantine. The total positive cases reported from Mysuru is 198 with 122 patients discharged.

In the latest list of positives, there is a nine-year-old girl and a woman. A 23-year-old youth who returned from Andhra Pradesh, a 30-year-old man who returned from Rajasthan, 19-year-old youth, 30-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman who returned from Tamil Nadu, a 23-year-old KSRP Police Constable and the nine-year-old girl who was a primary contact of P-9569 have tested positive.

Mandya and Chamarajanagar

Mandya and Chamarajanagar reported two cases each yesterday. Both the cases in Mandya have a travel history of Maharashtra. With this, the total number of positive cases has gone up to 373. While 334 have been discharged, there are 39 active cases, treated in isolation wards of the designated COVID Hospital in Mandya.

Out of two cases in Chamarajanagar, a 25-year-old man had a travel history of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, while another 30-year-old man’s contact is under tracing. The total positive cases is eight. While one is discharged, there are seven active cases.

In view of rising cases, all commercial activities between 6 pm and 6 am have been banned in Chamarajanagar. Under magisterial powers, Deputy Commissioner Dr. M.R. Ravi has imposed Section 144 in the district preventing trade from 6 pm to 6 am. Only essential services like medicines, fruits and vegetable shops, milk, petrol and diesel will be available during the closure hours.

Also, public entry to the famous Chamarajeshwara Temple in Chamarajanagar on Ashada Fridays (June 26, July 3, 10 and 17) and also on July 5 during Chamarajeshwara Rathotsava has been banned.