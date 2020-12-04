COVID vaccine soon: PM Modi

December 4, 2020

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said COVID-19 vaccine could be ready for its administration in India in a few weeks and the vaccination would begin as soon as the Centre gets a go-ahead from the scientists.

Addressing an all-party meeting with State representatives to discuss Coronavirus situation, he said the pricing of vaccine and its distribution across are being discussed with the States.

Earlier, PM Modi had asked the States to start working on cold storage facilities as Pfizer’s Coronavirus vaccine, which is 95 percent effective in preventing the disease, needs to be kept at minus 70 degree Celsius, a storage facility even the big city hospitals do not have.

“With the help from State Governments, other needed cold chain storages and logistical support are being measured. Special software has also been developed for vaccine stock and real-time information,” PM said.

Hailing the work being done in India to develop vaccine, PM said the world is watching India for the cheapest and safest vaccine. “Our scientists are very confident of succeeding in their endeavour of making vaccine. The world is keeping a watch on the cheapest and safe vaccine. That is why the world is watching India.”