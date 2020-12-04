Karnataka Bandh likely to evoke poor response in city tomorrow
December 4, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The Karnataka Bandh called by several pro-Kannada organisations tomorrow (Dec. 5) in protest against the establishment of Maratha Development Authority with a sanctioned fund of Rs. 50 crore, is likely to make a little impact in the city as the Federation of Mysore Traders Association and several other business organisations have refused to back the bandh.

A host of Kannada organisations including Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, Mysuru Kannada Vedike, Kannada Chaluvali Vatal Paksha and Mysuru Kannada Chaluvaligarara Vedike have called for the bandh tomorrow in protest against the setting up of Maratha Development Authority, which they claimed is highly detrimental to the interests of Kannadigas.

Several trade organisations and vendor associations of city said that will extend only moral support to the bandh backing the cause, but cannot shut down at this juncture when the economy is slowly limping back to normal following the COVID-19 induced nationwide                                              lockdown.

With trade and business organisations extending only moral support, petrol bunks, hotels and restaurants, shopping malls, markets and other commercial establishments will function as usual. The KSRTC will operate buses and taxis, autos, cabs and other public transport vehicles will ply as usual. Train services too will not be affected.

Meanwhile, Mysuru Hotel Owners Association President C. Narayana Gowda said that hotels, restaurants, bakeries and other eateries will remain open tomorrow. 

Pointing out that though the Association was supportive of the cause, he said that shutting down will cause a huge loss to the hotel Industry, which is witnessing a slow return to its normal business amidst the COVID-19 crisis.

B.S. Prashanth of Mysore Travels Association said that the tourism and travel industry was the first to be affected by the pandemic induced lockdown. 

The entire industry is in the doldrums and yet to recover from the lockdown effect. Hence the travel industry will not shut down tomorrow but will provide regular services to the public, he said.

The Federation of Mysore Traders Association which has declined to support the Bandh, comprises 13 members including  Mysore Travels Association, Mysore Hotel Owners Association, Mysuru District Tourist Guides Association, Mysuru Region Petroleum Dealers Association, Mysuru District Distributors Association and D. Devaraj Urs Road Traders  Association.

