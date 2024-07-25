Cow ‘trap’ped
News

Cow ‘trap’ped

July 25, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: A cow’s leg was caught in a cow trap installed over a drain resulting in suffering for some time until Police personnel and public freed it. The incident took place on Male Mahadeshwara Road in Nazarbad here on Tuesday. 

A cow trap (a shallow ditch with rails or bars laid across which are spread far enough apart to prevent livestock from crossing but not people or vehicles) has been installed on Male Mahadeshwara Road to allow rain water to enter the drain. A cow, which was grazing nearby, walked over the metal cow trap resulting in its legs getting stuck between the two metal pipes. It was unable to free itself, and was struggling which caught the attention of the public.

Meanwhile, public made attempts to lift the cow from the trap but in vain. They then called the Animal Husbandry Department but to no avail, following which the public and Police personnel managed to lift the cow and free its legs from the cow trap.

Meanwhile, Mysuru Hrudayavantha Kannadigara Balaga Founder-District President DPK Deepak said, cow is a sacred animal & is considered as Kamadhenu. He has urged cattle-rearers to think twice before letting their cows to roam freely on roads. He has also urged authorities concerned to initiate action against those letting their livestock to roam on roads and public places.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching