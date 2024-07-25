Cow ‘trap’ped

July 25, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: A cow’s leg was caught in a cow trap installed over a drain resulting in suffering for some time until Police personnel and public freed it. The incident took place on Male Mahadeshwara Road in Nazarbad here on Tuesday.

A cow trap (a shallow ditch with rails or bars laid across which are spread far enough apart to prevent livestock from crossing but not people or vehicles) has been installed on Male Mahadeshwara Road to allow rain water to enter the drain. A cow, which was grazing nearby, walked over the metal cow trap resulting in its legs getting stuck between the two metal pipes. It was unable to free itself, and was struggling which caught the attention of the public.

Meanwhile, public made attempts to lift the cow from the trap but in vain. They then called the Animal Husbandry Department but to no avail, following which the public and Police personnel managed to lift the cow and free its legs from the cow trap.

Meanwhile, Mysuru Hrudayavantha Kannadigara Balaga Founder-District President DPK Deepak said, cow is a sacred animal & is considered as Kamadhenu. He has urged cattle-rearers to think twice before letting their cows to roam freely on roads. He has also urged authorities concerned to initiate action against those letting their livestock to roam on roads and public places.