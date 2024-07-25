Bike rally to mark Kargil Vijay Diwas tomorrow

July 25, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Marking the Silver Jubilee celebrations of Kargil Vijay Diwas, the district unit of Akhila Karnataka Ex-Servicemen Association and Rotary Club of Heritage Mysore, have organised a bike rally in city tomorrow.

Announcing this at a press meet at Pathrakartara Bhavan here yesterday, Association District President K.P. Diwakar said that the bike rally will be held from 9 am to 12 noon in which about 500 people will participate. A stage programme will be held after the rally at Chikkamanikethana Kalyana Mantap in Kuvempunagar during which the family member of Martyrs will be felicitated.

Rotary District Governor Rtn. Vikram Datta, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Wadiyar, MLC C.N. Manjegowda, MLAs K. Harishgowda and T.S. Srivatsa, former MLA M.K. Somashekar and former MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev will be present as guests.

The bike rally, which will commence from Metropole Hotel Circle, will pass via Railway Station Circle, Government Ayurveda Hospital Circle, Sayyaji Rao Road, Gandhi Square, Chamaraja Wadiyar Circle, Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle, Gun House Circle, Chamaraja Double Road, Ramaswamy Circle, Saraswathipuram Fire Brigade, Kantharaj Urs Road, Vijaya Bank Circle, Somani College, Kuvempunagar Complex and Udayaravi Road to reach Chikkammanikethana Kalyana Mantap.

Mysore Armed Forces Ex-Servicemen Association, Mysuru, will be also be celebrating Kargil Vijay Diwas tomorrow in front of Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa’s statue near Metropole Hotel Circle between 8.30 am and 9.30 am. There will be no procession, sweets will be distributed at the spot and victory slogans will be raised. MUDA Chairman K. Marigowda and Rotary Mysore North President Nagesh will be the chief guests.

Association President P.K. Biddappa, Vice-President Narasegowda, Secretary S.R. Ravikumar, Treasurer B.M. Gopal, Joint Secretary K.S. Suresh and Executive Committee Members will be present.