Bike rally to mark Kargil Vijay Diwas tomorrow
News

Bike rally to mark Kargil Vijay Diwas tomorrow

July 25, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Marking the Silver Jubilee celebrations of Kargil Vijay Diwas, the district unit of Akhila Karnataka Ex-Servicemen Association and Rotary Club of Heritage Mysore, have organised a bike rally in city tomorrow.

Announcing this at a press meet at Pathrakartara Bhavan here yesterday, Association District President K.P. Diwakar said that the bike rally will be held from 9 am to 12 noon in which about 500 people will participate. A stage programme will be held after the rally at Chikkamanikethana Kalyana Mantap in Kuvempunagar during which the family member of Martyrs will be felicitated.

Rotary District Governor Rtn. Vikram Datta, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Wadiyar, MLC C.N. Manjegowda, MLAs K. Harishgowda and T.S. Srivatsa, former MLA M.K. Somashekar and former MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev will be present as guests.

The bike rally, which will commence from Metropole Hotel Circle, will pass via Railway Station Circle, Government Ayurveda Hospital Circle, Sayyaji Rao Road, Gandhi Square, Chamaraja Wadiyar Circle, Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle, Gun House Circle, Chamaraja Double Road, Ramaswamy Circle, Saraswathipuram Fire Brigade, Kantharaj Urs Road, Vijaya Bank Circle, Somani College, Kuvempunagar Complex and Udayaravi Road to reach Chikkammanikethana Kalyana Mantap.

Mysore Armed Forces Ex-Servicemen Association, Mysuru, will be also be celebrating Kargil Vijay Diwas tomorrow in front of Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa’s statue near Metropole Hotel Circle between 8.30 am and 9.30 am. There will be no procession, sweets will be distributed at the spot and victory slogans will be raised. MUDA Chairman K. Marigowda and Rotary Mysore North President Nagesh will be the chief guests.

READ ALSO  Bike rally marks Kargil Vijay Diwas

Association President P.K. Biddappa, Vice-President Narasegowda, Secretary S.R. Ravikumar, Treasurer B.M. Gopal, Joint Secretary K.S. Suresh and Executive Committee Members will be present.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching