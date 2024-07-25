City school sets records with AI-driven smart village model
News

City school sets records with AI-driven smart village model

July 25, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: In a bid to find solutions to real-life problems faced in rural areas, 136 students from Purna Chetana Public School in Mysuru created a miniature model of a ‘smart village’ showcasing innovations driven by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and robotics.

The event, titled ‘longest marathon of assembling robotic models by a team,’ was held recently at the school and earned World Record titles from Elite World Records, Asian Records Academy, and India Records Academy.

Darshan Raj, CEO of the school, stated that the students were organised into 68 teams of two, working from 7 am to 11.52 pm on July 6, for a continuous 16.52 hours, completing their project. Out of the 68 teams, 66 qualified and were approved according to world record norms.

The students collaborated with local villagers to identify real-life problems and presented their solutions through the miniature smart village. They assembled 68 unique robotic models incorporating coding and AI technology.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching