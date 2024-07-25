City school sets records with AI-driven smart village model

July 25, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: In a bid to find solutions to real-life problems faced in rural areas, 136 students from Purna Chetana Public School in Mysuru created a miniature model of a ‘smart village’ showcasing innovations driven by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and robotics.

The event, titled ‘longest marathon of assembling robotic models by a team,’ was held recently at the school and earned World Record titles from Elite World Records, Asian Records Academy, and India Records Academy.

Darshan Raj, CEO of the school, stated that the students were organised into 68 teams of two, working from 7 am to 11.52 pm on July 6, for a continuous 16.52 hours, completing their project. Out of the 68 teams, 66 qualified and were approved according to world record norms.

The students collaborated with local villagers to identify real-life problems and presented their solutions through the miniature smart village. They assembled 68 unique robotic models incorporating coding and AI technology.