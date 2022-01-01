Craft Bazar to conclude on Jan. 2

January 1, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Shri Manjalpur Mahila Audyogik Sahakari Mandli Ltd., Vadodara, has organised Indian Art & Craft ‘Craft Bazar 2021-22,’ an exhibition-cum-sale of exquisite handicrafts at the Open Grounds on Hunsur Road, Opposite Aishwarya Petrol Bunk, Vijayanagar, 1st Stage, from Dec. 24 to Jan.2 from 10 am to 9 pm. It is a sponsored by Office of the Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), Ministry of Textiles, Government of India.

About 100 craftpersons from all over the country are participating in the Craft Bazar with their exquisite handicraft items.

Also on display are Baluchari sarees, Kantha sarees, Boutique sarees, Lucknow sarees, Crepe-Hubli sarees, Kashmir shawls and Dress materials, Punjab and Haryana handlooms, Home Furnishings, Terracotta, Jute, Gents Kurthas, Rajasthan Miniature Paintings, Gems Stone Paintings, Block Print Dress materials and Bedsheets, Mojris, Jodhpuri Wooden articles, Gujarat Kutch works, Bandhni, Maharashtra’s wrought iron murals, Tripura window blinds,Tamil Nadu Wooden articles and Handloom curtains, Andhra Pradesh Pochamppalli and Mangalagiri Handlooms, Banarasi silk, Carpets, Khadi shirts, Bed covers, Palm leaf paintings, Karnataka Rose Wood Inlay, Madhubani paintings etc.