Crime Prevention Month: City Police hold cycle rally
News

Crime Prevention Month: City Police hold cycle rally

December 25, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of Crime Prevention Month, the City Crime Branch (CCB)Police took out a cycle rally in the city this morning in order to create public awareness on crime prevention.

Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta flagged off the rally at Ayurveda Circle on Sayyaji Rao Road. The rally passed through Irwin Road, Nehru Circle, Ashoka Road, old Statue Square, K.R. Circle and Sayyaji Rao Road, before returning to the starting point. The event was marked by public distribution of pamphlets that contained vital information on prevention of crimes.

Dr. Chandragupta also unveiled paintings on the City Central Library building along Irwin Road, which featured slogans such as ‘Do not tolerate Rowdyism’, ‘Inform the Police about any unlawful activities’, ‘Do not indulge in Betting and lose money’ and the like. The paintings were drawn by the city’s CAVA students.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP – Crime and Traffic) M.S. Geetha Prasanna, CCB ACP C.K. Ashwathnarayan, Devaraja ACP M.N. Shashidhar, Traffic ACP S.E. Gangadharaswamy, CCB Inspectors A. Mallesh, R. Jagadish and Shekar, Chamarajendra Technical Institute (CTI) Deputy Director Nazir Ahmed, Corporator Nagaraj and others were present.

