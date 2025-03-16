CSIR-CFTRI Mysuru to host a Network Meeting on Probiotics and Fermented Foods
News

CSIR-CFTRI Mysuru to host a Network Meeting on Probiotics and Fermented Foods

March 16, 2025

Mysuru: The Department of Microbiology and Fermentation Technology, Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), Mysuru, has organised a network meeting on probiotics, postbiotics and fermented foods in collaboration with the BioNEST on Apr. 11.

This network meeting brings together experts, industry professionals, researchers and enthusiasts in the field of probiotic products. The event focuses on the latest advancements, innovative applications and emerging trends in probiotics, including their role in gut health, immune support and overall  well-being.

Participants will engage in discussions, presentations and interactive sessions, fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange. The meeting also provides an opportunity to explore new product developments, regulatory challenges and market opportunities, promoting partnerships and growth within the probiotics industry.

Targeted participants of this event are members of probiotics-based startups and enterprises, clinicians, gut microbiome-related researchers, academicians, nutritionists, food scientists, etc.

This event also opens avenues for the participants, including new networking and collaborations. This also helps the participants understand innovation in probiotic-based products, discuss the challenges with researchers and experts, showcase developed products to other entrepreneurs and understand the regulatory aspects and face-to-face interaction with all  possible stakeholders.

Participation in the event is restricted to selected participants registered for the event. Registration is free but mandatory (Register using the link available on the CSIR-CFTRI website). For any inquiry, write to: [email protected], according to a press release.

