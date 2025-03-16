Tender Coconuts,Tough Spirit

March 16, 2025

Mysuru’s woman tender coconut vendor defies financial odds through resilience

By S.P. Nanjappa

On International Women’s Day (Mar.8), we celebrate stories of courage, perseverance and self-reliance — qualities that define Nagamma, a 60-year-old roadside tender coconut seller in Mysuru city.

From facing personal loss to becoming a successful entrepreneur, she has carved her own path in a field dominated by men, proving that age and gender are no barriers to financial independence.

Hailing from K. Goudagere village in Keragodu Hobli, Mandya, Nagamma’s journey began decades ago when she married Lokesh and moved to Mysuru in search of a livelihood. The couple started selling tender coconuts near Union Bank of India, close to Niveditanagar Arch on New Kantharaj Urs Road.

“We started small,” Nagamma recalls. “I used to help my husband by chopping the tops of tender coconuts and making holes for customers to sip the water. Over time, our business grew and we were selling nearly 200 coconuts a day.”

But three years ago, tragedy struck. Lokesh fell ill and passed away, leaving Nagamma to navigate life — and business — alone. Undeterred, she decided to continue the work they had started.

“I had no choice but to keep going. Today, I run this business with confidence and one of my sons, who sells tender coconuts from his autorickshaw, has also joined in, helping to expand our reach,” she says with pride.

Beyond her entrepreneurial spirit, Nagamma has a deep-rooted passion for theatre. She fondly remembers the days in Goudagere when her husband acted in mythological plays like Shanimahatma and Kurukshetra.

Watching him perform, she too was drawn to the stage and played minor roles. Though her dream of acting in significant roles remains unfulfilled due to age, her love for theatre persists.

Now residing in Janathanagar, she remains committed to her business. “Every day, I start work at 7.30 am and wind up by 6 pm, after which my son takes over. Once home, I focus on my household chores,” she says, balancing her responsibilities with quiet determination.

Nagamma’s story is a testament to resilience and adaptability, showing that when life throws challenges, the best response is to rise stronger.

This Women’s Day, she stands as an inspiration to many — proving that true strength lies in embracing life’s uncertainties and turning them into opportunities.