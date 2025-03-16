Provide proper lighting facility at bus shelters
March 16, 2025

Sir,

I am a senior citizen and a frequent commuter on city buses. I have observed that most bus shelters in Mysuru lack proper lighting, forcing passengers — including women, children and senior citizens like me — to wait in complete darkness, often with a sense of insecurity, until the bus arrives.

Several bus shelters urgently need lighting, including those near Mysuru Akashvani, Yadavagiri, Dasappa Circle, Railway Station, K.R. Hospital, Agrahara, Siddappa Square, Chamundipuram, Vishweshwaranagar Ganapathi Temple, Maharshi Public School, J.P. Nagar Shaneshwara Temple, Goblimara and Kavitha Bakery.

I urge the MCC Commissioner and the MLAs concerned to address this issue on priority and ensure that these bus shelters are equipped with proper lighting at the earliest.

– Savithramma, Retd. Teacher, Yadavagiri, 24.2.2025

