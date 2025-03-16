Two youths from city killed in car accident near Chamarajanagar
March 16, 2025

Mysuru: Two youths from city were killed on the spot, while three others who were travelling in a car sustained injuries, when their car crashed into a roadside tree near Punajanur Check-Post on Chamarajanagar-Satyamangala Road in Chamarajanagar taluk in the early hours  this morning.

The deceased youths have been identified as Jeevan and Nandan, both aged 24 years and residents of Ramabainagar in city, while the injured, who have been identified as Shashank of Ramabainagar, Dhanush of Vidyaranyapuram and Sunil Kumar of Belawadi in Gundlupet taluk, have been admitted to Chamarajangar District Hospital for treatment.

The Youths had come from Mysuru to Bejjalapalya to attend a wedding ceremony last evening and had returned to Punajanur for the night. They were headed back to the Choultry early this morning, when the accident occurred, it is learnt.

Chamarajanagar SP B.T. Kavitha and other top Police officers visited the spot.

