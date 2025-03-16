Wins NSS State Award

March 16, 2025

Mysuru: Dr. T. Ramesh, the NSS Programme Officer of Basudev Somani College, Kuvempunagar, Mysuru, has bagged the ‘Best NSS Programme Officer’ State Award for the year 2022-23 and Basudev Somani College has won the ‘Best NSS Unit’ State Award given by the National Service Scheme (NSS) Unit, Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES).

Dr. T. Ramesh and College Principal Dr. M. Mahadevaswamy will receive the Awards from Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at a programme to be held at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru tomorrow (Mar. 17).

The other awardees of the district are: G. Rekha of Teresian College, Mysuru (Best NSS Programme Officer), C. Tejas of Sri D. Devaraj Urs First Grade College, Hunsur (Best Volunteer) and Latha Singh of Sesadripuram Degree College, Mysuru (Best Volunteer), according to a press release.