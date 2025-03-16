Swachhata Abhiyan by SBI Pensioners’ Association
Swachhata Abhiyan by SBI Pensioners’ Association

March 16, 2025

Mysuru: Members of the Mysuru Unit of SBI Pensioners’ Association actively participated in a Swachhata Abhiyan yesterday in front of their Administrative Office at Saraswathipuram. They cleaned up plastic waste around the office campus and the adjacent public road.

Association President Anandamurthy and Secretary Ranganath emphasised the importance of maintaining cleanliness to help Mysuru reclaim the top rank in cleanliness.

They stated that leading by example through active participation in Swachhata Abhiyan is far more effective than merely issuing statements.

MCC Assistant Commissioner Mahesh Jigani, Environmental Engineer Sridevi and Inspector Prakash expressed their gratitude to the SBI pensioners.  They noted that the involvement of a reputed institution like the State Bank of India, especially its senior members, plays a significant role in raising public awareness about cleanliness.

