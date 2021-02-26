Currency carrying container truck topples near Bengaluru

February 26, 2021

Currency container shifted to Bengaluru in another vehicle

Mysore/Mysuru: A container truck carrying currency notes from Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Private Limited (BRBNMPL), Mysuru, toppled near Kallugopanahalli on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway yesterday.

The container driver has sustained minor injuries in the incident. However, the currency was safe. The container truck was on its way to Bengaluru when the driver lost control over the vehicle due to ongoing 10- lane work between Bengaluru and Mysuru. The truck was going with Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) protection.

After the incident, the armed CISF personnel, stood guard around the toppled truck and did not allowed anyone to go near it. On information, Bidadi Police Inspector Prakash and staff, rushed to the spot, and provided additional security to the container. Senior BRBNMPL officials and engineers rushed to the spot and shifted the currency container to another truck amid tight Police protection. It took almost six to eight hours for the officials to reload it to another vehicle.

Later, the truck proceeded to Bengaluru with tight Police protection.