Cyclone Fengal Effect: Huge boulder rolls over road atop Chamundi Hill

December 3, 2024

Mysuru: Following incessant rains brought by Cyclone Fengal, a massive boulder rolled down Chamundi Hill and blocked the road, causing a brief period of panic. Public Works Department (PWD) officials swiftly cleared the boulder, restoring traffic flow on the road leading to Mysuru.

The incident, which occurred between Monday night and the early hours of Tuesday, caused no casualties or damage to vehicles. It came to light when the KSRTC bus route number 201 resumed service at 6 am.

As the bus was heading towards Mysuru, the vigilant driver noticed the boulder in the middle of the road and applied the brakes just in time.

The boulder had fallen from the Hill on the left side of the road, landing on the median separating the two lanes after a curve. The road leading up to the Hill on the opposite side remained unaffected. The spot is located around 1.5 km from the Chamundi Hill arch gate.

Upon receiving the alert, Raju, Executive Engineer of PWD, acted quickly to remove the boulder using an earth-moving vehicle. A crack was found in a slab that had been supporting the boulder for some time, leading to its fall. Locals are concerned that the slab could collapse at any moment unless proper precautions are taken at the earliest.

Raju told Star of Mysore that a joint inspection with Forest Department officials will be conducted before any further action is taken regarding potentially unstable boulders. Range Forest Officer Srinivas stated that if necessary, the joint inspection will proceed in consultation with senior department officials.

Residents of Chamundi Hill have expressed concern over the possibility of similar incidents occurring again. They have identified several other vulnerable spots that need immediate attention to prevent further risks.