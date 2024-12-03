Waqf Board issues notices to 101 residents of Muneshwaranagar

December 3, 2024

Mysuru: As the row over Karnataka Waqf Board issuing notices to owners of houses and other establishments claiming that the landed properties belonged to it, rages across the State, Opposition leader R. Ashoka visited Muneshwaranagar locality in Gunduraonagar on Nanjangud Road yesterday and held talks with the aggrieved residents.

The residents said that there were 101 houses in Kasaba Hobli Survey No.153 and they have been living there for decades. But recently, the Waqf Board issued notices claiming ownership of the land and as such they were leaving for Bengaluru shortly in a bus to visit the Waqf Board Office to submit their objections.

Maintaining that the then Srirampura Gram Panchayat had issued Demand Register way back in 1974-75, a copy of which they have, the residents complained to Ashoka that the Board, claiming to own the properties, is now giving them trouble. The Board is also asking the residents to vacate the houses or else to enter into a lease agreement with the Board if they wanted to stay here, they said and appealed Ashoka to take up the matter with the authorities concerned and resolve the issue, which is bothering them.