Waqf Board issues notices to 101 residents of Muneshwaranagar
News

Waqf Board issues notices to 101 residents of Muneshwaranagar

December 3, 2024

Mysuru: As the row over Karnataka Waqf Board issuing notices to owners of houses and other establishments claiming that the landed properties belonged to it, rages across the State, Opposition leader R. Ashoka visited Muneshwaranagar locality in Gunduraonagar on Nanjangud Road yesterday and held talks with the aggrieved residents.

The residents said that there were 101 houses in Kasaba Hobli Survey No.153 and they have been living there for decades. But recently, the Waqf Board issued notices claiming ownership of the land and as such they were leaving for Bengaluru shortly in a bus to visit the Waqf Board Office to submit their objections.

Maintaining that the then Srirampura Gram Panchayat had issued Demand Register way back in 1974-75, a copy of which they have, the residents complained to Ashoka that the Board, claiming to own the properties, is now giving them trouble. The Board is also asking the residents to vacate the houses or else to enter into a lease agreement with the Board if they wanted to stay here, they said and appealed Ashoka to take up the matter with the authorities concerned and resolve the issue, which is bothering them.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching