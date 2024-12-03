Congress questions MLA Srivatsa’s claims on Muneshwaranagar land

December 3, 2024

Mysuru: A day after a BJP delegation led by Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly R. Ashoka visited Muneshwaranagar, located on Nanjangud Road in the city to hear public grievances/complaints regarding issuance of notices by Waqf Board, KPCC Spokesperson M. Lakshmana lambasted K.R. BJP MLA T.S. Srivatsa for his utterances regarding Waqf Board notices.

Addressing a press meet at Institution of Engineers on JLB Road here this noon, Lakshmana, calling MLA Srivatsa’s bluff, maintained that 2 acres of land in Muneshwaranagar Survey No. 153 belonged to Waqf Board and was encroached upon 25 years ago.

Pointing out that it was the then BJP Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa who first issued notices to the residents of Muneshwaranagar years ago, Lakshmana said that the dispute later went to the High Court, when the Court directed the petitioners to resolve the issue at the Government level itself.

“After realising that the Waqf Board land in Muneshwaranagar was indeed encroached upon, the then Deputy Commissioner wrote a letter to the Waqf Board asking it to recover the encroached land. Now the matter has again gone to the High Court. I will shortly release a copy of the letter written by the then DC,”, he said adding that Srivatsa should say honestly who first issued notices for recovery of the said land in Muneshwaranagar.

Yatnal issue

When asked whether the Congress will try to lure dissident BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal to the partyfold, Lakshmana said his personal opinion is that Yatnal should stay on in BJP as he is severely criticising his own party’s State President.

Stating that it would be difficult for the Congress if Yatnal continues his habit of criticising party leaders if he joins Congress, he said that Yatnal had also severely criticised CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar in the past. As such, one wonders whether Yatnal will really join the Congress, he said adding that Yatnal won’t come to the Congress and he should not come either.

He further said, “Whatever lies the BJP keeps on saying, the Congress is always ready with answers to reply to the false campaign by the BJP and tell truth to the people.”

City Congress President R.Murthy, party leaders B.M. Ramu, Bhaskar, Shivanna and others were present at the press meet.