Remembering Arjuna

December 3, 2024

Mysuru: Mysuru Cultural Association (MCA) has organised an event titled ‘Arjuna Marevudentu Ninna,’ in memory of former Howdah Elephant Arjuna, which was killed by a wild elephant during a wild elephant capturing operation at Sakleshpur forests last year.

The event will be held at the Institution of Engineers on JLB Road here tomorrow (Dec. 4) at 10.30 am.

Retired Forest Officer T. Balachandra will inaugurate the event. Kannada Sahitya Parishat Mysuru City Unit President K.S. Shivaramu will be the chief guest. Ithichanda Ramesh Uthappa, author of the book ‘Arjuna,’ will speak about elephant Arjuna.

Mysuru Cultural Association President A.P. Nagesh will preside. Veterinarian Dr. Nagaraj and Arjuna’s Mahout Sannappa will be felicitated on the occasion.