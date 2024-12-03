SC, ST Nomadic Development Corpn. Chief receives several grievances

December 3, 2024

Mysuru; G. Pallavi, Chairperson of Karnataka Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Communities Development Corporation, assured to redress the grievances of nomads settled in Hunsur, K.R. Nagar and Periyapatna taluks in the district.

Pallavi, who visited the taluks to understand the living conditions of nomadic communities like Domba, Handijogi, Dungri Garasia, Jenu Kuruba, Soliga and Korama, gave a patient hearing to their grievances, during her visit on Monday.

In her address, she said, the State Government has chalked out several schemes to find solutions to the issues bothering the nomads.

“The people belonging to the community should have access to education, at least to be aware of the schemes implemented for their benefit. The children of nomadic communities can be admitted to residential schools without any entrance test, which should be made use of,” Pallavi, in her appeal to the community.

During his maiden tenure in office as Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah had set up Nomads Cell with a motive to economically uplift nomadic communities. Besides, several other steps have been taken to release additional funds.

The State Congress Government is pro-poor and in case of any atrocity on the community, those affected should bring it to the notice of respective officials, Police or the Nomadic Corporation, appealed Pallavi.

The dwellers of Dombara Colony, comprising 22 families in Kebbekoppal village, Hunsur taluk in the district, received their title deeds 50 years after they settled here.

The residents, during the visit of Pallavi, complained about lack of burial ground, inadequate road and drainage facilities, increase in leopard menace and the need for urgent repair of street lights.

The Rampura Colony in K.R. Nagar taluk has 15 families belonging to Jenu Kuruba community, 48 of Handijogi community and 2 belonging to Korama community.

However, they are deprived of minimum basic infrastructural facilities. The wait for relief amount continues even after the houses collapsed during rainfall. With no roof of their own, the residents demanded to provide housing facility by identifying Gomala land.

The Ambedkar Colony in Hunsur includes 33 families belonging to Dombara community and 31 of Jenukuruba, but the latter is yet to receive the title deed. The lack of burial ground, inadequate road, pending assurance to identify alternative land for pig rearing are among the demands, that have been taken up to financially empower the community, the residents demanded.

Similar is the grievance of 400 families belonging to Dungri Garasia community, as half of them are yet to get their title deeds.

Pallavi, also received memorandum from Jenu Kuruba and Soliga communities living near Rani Gate (near Koppa) in Periyapatna taluk.

President of Akhila Karnataka Kuluva Mahasangha (AKMS) Shivanand M. Bhajantri, Special Officer B.S. Anand Kumar, Akhila Karnataka Kuluva Mahasangha Organising Secretary M. Rangaswamy, N. Ravikumar of employees unit, Dailt Sangharsha Samiti (DSS) leader Ninagaraj Malladi, AKMS Mysuru district President Muththuraj, General Secretary Mohan Kayaka and others were present during the visit of the SC&ST Nomadic Development Corporation Chief.

Mysuru visit today, tomorrow

Mysuru: G. Pallavi, Chairperson of Karnataka Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Communities Development Corporation, who is on Mysuru district tour from today, attended various programmes in H.D. Kote, Saragur and Nanjangud taluks today.

Tomorrow (Dec. 4) at 8 am, she will be visiting Kunchi Korava Community families at Yallamma Colony near Bannimantap in Mysuru and attend grievances meeting.

At 9.30 am, she will inspect the place at Vikrant Colony in Ekalavya Nagar where SC/ST Nomadics reside.

At 11 am, she will visit Davanagere Colony in T. Narasipur Town where SC/ST Nomadics Community people are living and hold grievances meeting.

At 3 pm, she will be meeting the District Congress Committee President at Congress Bhavan near Railway Station.

At 4 pm, Pallavi will hold a press meet at the DC’s Office and at 4.30 pm, she will hold a Joint Meeting of Social Welfare Department Officers and District Implementation Committee Members, under the leadership of the DC and the District Implementation Committee President.

At 8 pm, she will return to the headquarters, according to a press release from B.S. Anand Kumar, Personal Secretary of the Chairperson of Karnataka SC and ST Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Communities Development Corporation.