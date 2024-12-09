SC/ST nomadic families in dire straits: Officials taken to task

December 9, 2024

SC, ST Nomadic Development Corporation Chief G. Pallavi speaks after district tour

Mysuru: G. Pallavi, Chairperson of Karnataka Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Communities Development Corporation, has criticised local officials for their reluctance to extend Government Schemes to SC/ST nomadic families, who continue to live without basic amenities.

Speaking to reporters at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office after her three-day district tour recently, Pallavi expressed concern over the plight of nomadic families in Hunsur, Periyapatna, K.R. Nagar, T. Narasipur, H.D. Kote and Sargur taluks. “We received numerous grievances during the tour. Local officials have been directed to address these issues and I will submit a detailed report to the Government urging immediate action,” she said.

Highlighting specific cases, Pallavi noted that 25 Dombara families in Kebbe Koppal village, Hunsur taluk, have been living without permanent housing for 70 years. They face caste-based discrimination, including denial of access to Government burial grounds and lack basic facilities like education.

Similarly, 80 Handi Jogi families in Rampura, Saligrama taluk, are homeless, while most residents of Ambedkar Colony in Hunsur taluk, including 33 Dombara and 30 Jenu Kuruba families, lack essential identification documents like Aadhaar Card and Voter IDs.

The plight of other communities is equally dire. No sites have been allotted to the Dongri Gerasia community in Mangaluru Mala, Hunsur taluk, while over 6,000 residents in 38 hamlets of Periyapatna taluk are still awaiting Voter IDs. In Davangere Colony, T. Narsipur, identified land remains unallocated, leaving families in limbo.

Pallavi called for urgent measures to address the grievances of residents in Golur, H.D. Kote and Yeshwantpur, Sargur, as well.

Special Officer to the Chairperson B.S. Anand Kumar, Social Welfare Department Joint Director Rangegowda and District SC/ST Implementation Committee Member Ravikumar N. Kodagahalli were present during the media interaction.

Vents ire against DC for skipping tour

State SC/ST Nomadic Development Corporation Chief Pallavi has expressed disappointment over the absence of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) during her recent three-day district tour. The DC also serves as the Chairman of the District Implementation Committee of the Corporation.

Speaking to the media, Pallavi said, “Despite prior intimation about the tour schedule a week in advance, the DC neither made a courtesy visit nor a call. While other officers accompanied me, the key official’s absence was glaring. Even though the meeting schedule was finalised in consultation with the DC, the excuse offered for skipping the meeting was unacceptable. I will escalate this matter to higher authorities.” Pallavi assured that she would revisit the district soon to ensure the grievances and demands of the nomadic families are addressed effectively.